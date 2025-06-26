Left Menu

European Shares Rise Amid Geopolitical Calm and Fed Speculation

European shares rose on Thursday, buoyed by a stable Israel-Iran ceasefire and mixed reactions to U.S. President Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's independence. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.3%, while Trump's trade policies come under scrutiny. EU leaders discuss a potential trade deal with the U.S.

European shares experienced a modest rise on Thursday as optimism surrounding the stability of the Israel-Iran ceasefire gave investors confidence. This comes amidst renewed tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on the Federal Reserve's independence, following his criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw an increase of 0.3% to 538.75 points by 0707 GMT, alongside gains across major regional indexes. Trump's comments hinting at a potential change in Fed leadership have kept market participants on edge, as his erratic tariff policies continue to draw international attention.

EU leaders are set to deliberate on the potential for a swift trade agreement with the U.S., weighing the benefits of quick concessions against the possibility of negotiating more favorable terms through escalation. Meanwhile, European industrial miners and utilities led gains in the sector, with notable profit reports from H&M boosting investor sentiment.

