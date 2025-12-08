Wall Street Opens with Modest Gains Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision

Wall Street's primary indexes experienced modest gains at the start of trading on Monday, driven by investor anticipation of a possible interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve.

With the upcoming Fed meeting deemed one of the most contentious in recent years, market participants are pricing in a hoped-for rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 16.5 points to reach 47,971.51. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw increases, opening with gains of 4.8 and 60.1 points, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)