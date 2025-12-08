Left Menu

Wall Street Opens with Modest Gains Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Monday as investors anticipated a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This week’s Fed meeting is expected to be highly contentious, with significant implications for the market. Leading indexes, including Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw slight increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:07 IST
Wall Street's primary indexes experienced modest gains at the start of trading on Monday, driven by investor anticipation of a possible interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve.

With the upcoming Fed meeting deemed one of the most contentious in recent years, market participants are pricing in a hoped-for rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 16.5 points to reach 47,971.51. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw increases, opening with gains of 4.8 and 60.1 points, respectively.

