Rajnath Singh's Stand at SCO: A Bold Move Against Terrorism

In a notable move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh withheld his endorsement of a joint communique at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. The document, which failed to mention the Pahalgam terror attack or address India's concerns over Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism, led to a non-consensual conclusion at the gathering in Qingdao.

Singh, addressing the conclave, criticized countries utilizing terrorism as a policy tool, particularly focusing on Pakistan. He accused these nations of harboring terrorists and emphasized the need for justice. India's defence minister also highlighted the significance of combating terrorism without double standards, advocating for decisive actions against its perpetrators.

Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan while highlighting the geopolitical prominence of SCO members. With around 30% of global GDP represented by them, Singh called for enhanced connectivity with Central Asia, stressing respect for sovereignty as outlined in the SCO charter.

