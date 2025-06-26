Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Stand at SCO: A Bold Move Against Terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign the SCO joint communique, objecting to its omission of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's concerns about Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism. Singh urged joint action against terrorism and highlighted India's proactive measures against such threats, emphasizing transparency, trust, and collaboration among SCO nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Qingdao | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:19 IST
Rajnath Singh's Stand at SCO: A Bold Move Against Terrorism
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • China

In a notable move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh withheld his endorsement of a joint communique at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. The document, which failed to mention the Pahalgam terror attack or address India's concerns over Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism, led to a non-consensual conclusion at the gathering in Qingdao.

Singh, addressing the conclave, criticized countries utilizing terrorism as a policy tool, particularly focusing on Pakistan. He accused these nations of harboring terrorists and emphasized the need for justice. India's defence minister also highlighted the significance of combating terrorism without double standards, advocating for decisive actions against its perpetrators.

Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan while highlighting the geopolitical prominence of SCO members. With around 30% of global GDP represented by them, Singh called for enhanced connectivity with Central Asia, stressing respect for sovereignty as outlined in the SCO charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025