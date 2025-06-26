Monsoon Session Set to Stir; Fadnavis Talks Infrastructure and Poll Controversies

The Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session will unfold from June 30 to July 18, determined in the Business Advisory Committee meetings attended by top officials including CM Devendra Fadnavis.

In discussions, Hindi's position as an optional language in schools and legislature controversies about election rigging claims were addressed. The session also focused on infrastructure growth using loans, underscored by plans for the 802-kilometre Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway.

Fadnavis dismissed the election challenges as baseless, urging critics to respect democratic structures. He also assured that investing in infrastructure like the proposed expressway fosters economic progress, benefiting Marathwada and drought-prone regions by creating farm ponds and robust connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)