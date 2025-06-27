MLA Rajeev Singh Addresses Train Altercation Controversy

BJP's Babina MLA Rajeev Singh addressed the media on Thursday regarding an incident on the Vande Bharat Express on May 19, clarifying that the situation arose from a misunderstanding with fellow passengers.

Singh explained that while traveling with his family, he requested a seat swap, leading to an altercation that was further escalated at Jhansi station by his supporters. He noted video evidence supports his version of events.

With opposition parties reacting to the news, the Uttar Pradesh BJP issued a show-cause notice to Singh. Although the situation involved a police report and an internal BJP inquiry, no formal complaint was filed by the passengers, and the investigation remains open.

