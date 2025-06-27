MLA Rajeev Singh Addresses Train Altercation Controversy
BJP MLA Rajeev Singh clarified his role in a train altercation on May 19, citing a misunderstanding with passengers despite video evidence supporting his claims. The situation escalated at Jhansi station, resulting in BJP inquiries and an ongoing police investigation. Singh has apologized for the incident.
- Country:
- India
BJP's Babina MLA Rajeev Singh addressed the media on Thursday regarding an incident on the Vande Bharat Express on May 19, clarifying that the situation arose from a misunderstanding with fellow passengers.
Singh explained that while traveling with his family, he requested a seat swap, leading to an altercation that was further escalated at Jhansi station by his supporters. He noted video evidence supports his version of events.
With opposition parties reacting to the news, the Uttar Pradesh BJP issued a show-cause notice to Singh. Although the situation involved a police report and an internal BJP inquiry, no formal complaint was filed by the passengers, and the investigation remains open.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Flight Mishap: Distress and Hope Amid Uncertainty
Uttarakhand CM Acts to Rein in Helicopter Mishaps on Char Dham Yatra
Airline Collision Chaos: Disrupted Flights After Air India Mishap
EMU Train Mishap Near Shivaji Bridge: A Close Call
Tragic Street Mishap: Metrorail Construction Mishap on Mount Poonamalle Road