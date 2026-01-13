FBI's Absence of Video Evidence Fuels Controversy Over Border Patrol Shooting
The FBI reported no available surveillance video of a Border Patrol agent shooting two people in Portland. The incident has sparked protests over aggressive immigration enforcement. The individuals involved are allegedly linked to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Legal proceedings and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- United States
Amid growing controversy, the FBI has revealed that no surveillance footage exists of a Border Patrol agent involved in a shooting that left two people wounded during an immigration enforcement operation in Portland, Oregon.
According to court documents, agents stated the driver reversed into a rented car, prompting the officer to fire in an act of self-defense. The incident has spurred protests against federal agents' methods during similar operations.
The individuals involved, who reportedly have ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, entered the U.S. illegally. As investigations continue, legal proceedings have been set, with some parties voicing concerns over the conduct of federal agents.
(With inputs from agencies.)