FBI's Absence of Video Evidence Fuels Controversy Over Border Patrol Shooting

Amid growing controversy, the FBI has revealed that no surveillance footage exists of a Border Patrol agent involved in a shooting that left two people wounded during an immigration enforcement operation in Portland, Oregon.

According to court documents, agents stated the driver reversed into a rented car, prompting the officer to fire in an act of self-defense. The incident has spurred protests against federal agents' methods during similar operations.

The individuals involved, who reportedly have ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, entered the U.S. illegally. As investigations continue, legal proceedings have been set, with some parties voicing concerns over the conduct of federal agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)