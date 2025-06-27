Left Menu

U.S. Cuts in Global War Crimes Programs Spark Discontent

The White House considers ending funding for nearly two dozen war crimes accountability programs globally. The potential cuts could affect efforts in countries like Ukraine and Syria. The final decision rests with the State Department, which can appeal the Office of Management and Budget's recommendation.

The White House recently recommended terminating U.S. funding for about two dozen global war crimes and accountability programs, affecting nations like Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine, according to sources and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The Office of Management and Budget's recommendation isn't final, giving the State Department a chance to appeal. This sets up a potential showdown with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

While the State Department and OMB haven't commented, some believe that despite Rubio's historical support, the chance of saving many programs is slim, particularly those aiding Ukraine's war crime prosecutions.

