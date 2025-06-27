U.S. Cuts in Global War Crimes Programs Spark Discontent

The White House recently recommended terminating U.S. funding for about two dozen global war crimes and accountability programs, affecting nations like Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine, according to sources and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The Office of Management and Budget's recommendation isn't final, giving the State Department a chance to appeal. This sets up a potential showdown with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

While the State Department and OMB haven't commented, some believe that despite Rubio's historical support, the chance of saving many programs is slim, particularly those aiding Ukraine's war crime prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)