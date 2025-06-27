Diplomatic Disputes: Congress Criticizes Jaishankar Over Indian Diplomacy and Trade Talks

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, urging him to address the 'collapse' of Indian diplomacy rather than delve into the history of the Emergency. Ramesh stressed the importance of tackling current diplomatic challenges as opposed to revisiting political events from half a century ago.

The friction emerged as EAM Jaishankar marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency by criticizing the Congress party for prioritizing one family's interests over national concerns. The Congress leader challenged these assertions, emphasizing the need for clarity on ongoing India-US trade negotiations and questioning President Trump's claims of mediating India-Pakistan relations.

Ramesh further prodded the Prime Minister, questioning why other political entities were sidelined. He called for greater transparency regarding international trade discussions and advocated for a parliamentary session or an all-party meet to address the concerns. With the backdrop of President Trump's assertions of impending trade deals, the emphasis remains on maintaining democratic integrity and informed governmental discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)