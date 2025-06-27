Left Menu

Diplomatic Disputes: Congress Criticizes Jaishankar Over Indian Diplomacy and Trade Talks

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for focusing on historical events rather than addressing the alleged collapse of Indian diplomacy. Ramesh demanded answers about proposed India-US trade deals and criticized the lack of parliamentary engagement. The conversation highlights growing tensions over diplomatic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:59 IST
Diplomatic Disputes: Congress Criticizes Jaishankar Over Indian Diplomacy and Trade Talks
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, urging him to address the 'collapse' of Indian diplomacy rather than delve into the history of the Emergency. Ramesh stressed the importance of tackling current diplomatic challenges as opposed to revisiting political events from half a century ago.

The friction emerged as EAM Jaishankar marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency by criticizing the Congress party for prioritizing one family's interests over national concerns. The Congress leader challenged these assertions, emphasizing the need for clarity on ongoing India-US trade negotiations and questioning President Trump's claims of mediating India-Pakistan relations.

Ramesh further prodded the Prime Minister, questioning why other political entities were sidelined. He called for greater transparency regarding international trade discussions and advocated for a parliamentary session or an all-party meet to address the concerns. With the backdrop of President Trump's assertions of impending trade deals, the emphasis remains on maintaining democratic integrity and informed governmental discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025