Surge in Anti-Muslim Posts Targets NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani

Recent online posts targeting Zohran Mamdani, a candidate in the New York City mayoral race, have seen a marked increase in Islamophobic content following his unexpected victory in the Democratic primary this week, according to advocacy groups.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) has reported a five-fold rise in hate-related incidents, with over 6,200 posts carrying Islamophobic rhetoric in just one day. Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, will make history as the city's first Muslim and Indian American mayor if he wins the November election.

Following these developments, activists have called on political leaders across parties to condemn the smear campaigns. Anti-Muslim rhetoric has been propagated by individuals close to former President Donald Trump, with some citing Mamdani's political stances as too 'radical left.'