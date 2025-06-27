Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Timing of Bihar Voter List Revision

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has openly challenged the Election Commission's decision to initiate a special revision of the voter list in the state, just months before the assembly elections. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Yadav criticized the timing, calling it an unprecedented and suspicious move.

Yadav argued that the process, aimed at revising the voter list for approximately eight crore Biharis, is not feasible within the 25 days allocated. He raised alarms that the documentation required could disenfranchise the economically disadvantaged, alleging that political leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are attempting to manipulate electoral rolls to their advantage.

Highlighting the logistical hurdles, Yadav emphasized the challenges posed by the monsoon season, with 73 percent of the region prone to flooding. He questioned the practicality of expecting citizens to prioritize documentation over safeguarding their lives and property. As Bihar gears up for elections, the political landscape sees rising tensions between the Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA.