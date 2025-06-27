Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Timing of Bihar Voter List Revision

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the Election Commission's timing for revising Bihar's voter list, expressing concerns over the feasibility and possible disenfranchisement of the poor. He questions the initiative's viability ahead of assembly elections, amid flooding challenges and alleges political motives behind the hurried process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:23 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Timing of Bihar Voter List Revision
RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has openly challenged the Election Commission's decision to initiate a special revision of the voter list in the state, just months before the assembly elections. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Yadav criticized the timing, calling it an unprecedented and suspicious move.

Yadav argued that the process, aimed at revising the voter list for approximately eight crore Biharis, is not feasible within the 25 days allocated. He raised alarms that the documentation required could disenfranchise the economically disadvantaged, alleging that political leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are attempting to manipulate electoral rolls to their advantage.

Highlighting the logistical hurdles, Yadav emphasized the challenges posed by the monsoon season, with 73 percent of the region prone to flooding. He questioned the practicality of expecting citizens to prioritize documentation over safeguarding their lives and property. As Bihar gears up for elections, the political landscape sees rising tensions between the Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025