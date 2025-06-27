Left Menu

Congress Slams Jaishankar Over Emergency Remarks

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments on the Emergency, calling it a 'failed policy.' Amid ongoing political tensions, Congress leaders urge Jaishankar to refocus on current diplomatic challenges rather than past political narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:53 IST
Congress Slams Jaishankar Over Emergency Remarks
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sharply criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks regarding the Emergency and his narratives on India's foreign policy on Friday. Chowdhury, speaking with ANI, stated that Jaishankar is 'neither a politician nor a great minister' and urged him to prioritize forming alliances and friendships for the country.

Jaishankar's comments were made during an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. He attributed the state of affairs during the Emergency to 'one family,' referencing the film 'Kissa Kursi Ka' to underscore his point. The minister recalled that the opposition was virtually absent in parliament as leaders were imprisoned, sharing his personal experience as a young student during that period.

His remarks triggered strong reactions from Congress figures. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh counseled Jaishankar to address the 'collapse of Indian diplomacy' instead of revisiting historical political events. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury noted that the Congress Party has frequently acknowledged its mistakes related to the Emergency, even highlighting a risky bye-election called by Indira Gandhi at that time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025