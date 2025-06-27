Congress Slams Jaishankar Over Emergency Remarks

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sharply criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks regarding the Emergency and his narratives on India's foreign policy on Friday. Chowdhury, speaking with ANI, stated that Jaishankar is 'neither a politician nor a great minister' and urged him to prioritize forming alliances and friendships for the country.

Jaishankar's comments were made during an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. He attributed the state of affairs during the Emergency to 'one family,' referencing the film 'Kissa Kursi Ka' to underscore his point. The minister recalled that the opposition was virtually absent in parliament as leaders were imprisoned, sharing his personal experience as a young student during that period.

His remarks triggered strong reactions from Congress figures. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh counseled Jaishankar to address the 'collapse of Indian diplomacy' instead of revisiting historical political events. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury noted that the Congress Party has frequently acknowledged its mistakes related to the Emergency, even highlighting a risky bye-election called by Indira Gandhi at that time.

