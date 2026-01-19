Emergency Housing Teams Deployed to Flood-hit Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Human Settlements Minister Ms Thembi Simelane has deployed the Emergency Housing Unit of the National Department of Human Settlements to Limpopo and Mpumalanga, following severe rainfall that caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure across both provinces.

In a statement issued today, the Department said the national emergency team is working closely with provincial human settlements departments to conduct on-the-ground verification of affected households, a critical step in determining appropriate emergency housing support.

Damage Assessments Underway

“The verification process will determine the extent of the damage and inform the department of the most appropriate emergency housing interventions to assist affected families,” the Department said.

The heavy rainfall, which occurred early last week, has affected more than 1,500 households, with Limpopo accounting for the majority of cases.

In Limpopo, verification is currently underway in four district municipalities, while assessments in the Capricorn District Municipality are expected to commence shortly.

In Mpumalanga, damage assessments are ongoing in the Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande District Municipalities.

Preliminary Findings and Emergency Measures

Initial findings from the verification teams indicate that:

Four households will require relocation after being found to be living below the flood line

Eight households in Gert Sibande District will require Temporary Residential Units (TRUs)

To accelerate the process and ensure timely assistance, Minister Simelane has directed the deployment of additional verification capacity to both provinces.

Full Assessments and Weather Advisory

The Minister has urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, as further rainfall is forecast in both Limpopo and Mpumalanga. She noted that comprehensive damage assessments are expected to begin this week, once weather conditions stabilise.

Emergency Housing Support Framework

The Department of Human Settlements provides disaster-related housing assistance through four key emergency interventions:

Restoration of damaged dwellings

Repairs to partially affected homes

Rebuilding of severely damaged or destroyed structures

Relocation of households in high-risk or unsafe areas

The Department reaffirmed its commitment to working with provincial and local authorities to ensure swift, dignified and safe housing solutions for all affected families.

Call to Action

Residents in flood-affected areas are encouraged to report damages through local municipalities and cooperate with verification teams to enable rapid assistance. Communities are also advised to monitor official weather alerts and follow safety guidance issued by authorities.