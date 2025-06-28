Left Menu

Senate Blocks War Powers Resolution: A Bid to Limit Presidential Authority

The U.S. Senate rejected a resolution to limit President Trump's military actions against Iran, emphasizing congressional authority over war declarations. The resolution aimed to prevent further military force without explicit congressional authorization. The vote saw a rare bipartisan split, but ultimately failed as Republicans largely opposed the measure.

Updated: 28-06-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 05:12 IST
The U.S. Senate, under Republican leadership, dismissed a Democratic initiative aimed at curtailing further military actions against Iran by President Donald Trump. The 53-47 vote reflected party divisions, with a few notable bipartisan crossovers. This resolution sought to reinforce Congressional authority over war declarations, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

Senator Tim Kaine, who spearheaded the resolution, highlighted the importance of congressional approval in matters of war. He argued that any military hostility towards Iran must be explicitly authorized, urging support for the constitutional mandate. Lawmakers demanded more details on recent U.S. strikes and Iran's nuclear capabilities, stirring further debate on the issue.

President Trump criticized Iran's stance, particularly its uranium enrichment activities, following recent conflicts with Israel. Despite the Senate's rejection, the discussion underscores ongoing tensions and the crucial balance of power between Congress and the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

