Constitutional Controversies: Revisiting Emergency-Era Amendments

The BJP criticizes Congress by referencing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's intent to amend the Indian Constitution during the Emergency era. This comes as current discussions arise from RSS's proposal to review the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble. The debates highlight the long-standing discord over constitutional interpretation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:52 IST
As the country reflects on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, tensions flare between the BJP and the Congress over historical constitutional changes. The BJP has revived former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's remarks on the Indian Constitution, accusing Congress of ignoring past mistakes.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra insisted that the Congress apologize for the Emergency-era actions, emphasizing the suppression of fundamental rights and the sweeping constitutional changes enacted during that period. These historical grievances resurface amid new calls for evaluating the Preamble's terms 'socialist' and 'secular'.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole's recent remarks questioning these inclusions have reignited the debate, with opposition parties arguing that this reflects a lack of trust in the nation's foundational principles. The saga continues as both political entities grapple with the legacy and future of India's Constitution.

