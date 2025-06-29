GOP Races Against Time to Pass Controversial Tax and Spending Bill

The Senate convenes for a critical session on Saturday, with Republicans striving to pass President Donald Trump's tax cuts and deportation strategy before the July 4 deadline. The legislation, aimed at making permanent significant tax breaks, faces challenges both within the GOP and from Democrats.

Presidential support remains firm, with a White House statement endorsing the bill, while dissent among GOP ranks continues over budget cuts essential for the funding strategy. Potential tax increases loom if the bill, loaded with controversial spending cuts, is not enacted.

Senate Republicans face pressure to solidify support amid procedural roadblocks. Key GOP figures express concerns over Medicaid cuts, while some senators oppose raising the debt limit. Fast-paced negotiations are paramount, as the final bill must return to the House before reaching the President's desk.