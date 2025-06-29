AAP Protests BJP's Slum Demolition in Delhi: A Stand for the Displaced

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to stage a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, led by National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj. This demonstration targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its alleged demolitions of jhuggis in Delhi, which AAP claims have affected tens of thousands of residents.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's Delhi Unit President, sharply criticized the BJP, accusing them of betraying the very people who entrusted them with votes during the Delhi elections. He highlighted promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders to construct homes for slum dwellers, which Bharadwaj claims have been broken, resulting in a 'merciless campaign of evictions.' AAP alleges that over 10,000 jhuggis have been demolished, leaving more than one lakh residents homeless.

The BJP, meanwhile, has defended these actions. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa articulated that no slum would be demolished without providing alternative housing to the displaced, and accused AAP of spreading misinformation. He reinforced Prime Minister Modi's commitment of 'Jahan jhuggi, wahi makaan,' arguing that the AAP has misled the public. The situation remains tense as slum residents face uncertainty.