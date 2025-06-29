Left Menu

South Korea's Strategic Moves Amidst U.S. Tariff Talks

South Korea's new finance minister nominee, Koo Yun-cheol, emphasizes taking proactive measures amidst ongoing tariff talks with the U.S. Other ministerial appointments by President Lee Jae Myung aim to bolster South Korea's economic and political strategies. Notable appointments include Kim Jung-kwan for industry and Jeong Eun-kyeong for health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:33 IST

South Korea is taking strategic steps to support its economy as it engages in crucial tariff negotiations with the United States. The nominee for finance minister, Koo Yun-cheol, stressed the need for pre-emptive measures to address short-term economic challenges. Appointed by President Lee Jae Myung, Koo's confirmation depends on parliamentary hearings.

Trade envoy Yeo Han-koo returned from high-level discussions in Washington, where South Korea seeks exemptions from steep tariffs on imports. He expressed optimism about the process, though the July deadline remains flexible given the evolving situation in the U.S.

Domestically, President Lee announced several key ministerial appointments. Among them, Kim Jung-kwan was named industry minister to advance Lee's energy policy. Jeong Eun-kyeong, famed for her COVID-19 response, was nominated as health minister. These appointments reflect Lee's strategic focus on balancing economic growth and health priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

