Nitesh Rane on Strengthening Hindu Rashtra through Bhagavad Gita
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane believes the Hindu Rashtra idea would be bolstered if the Bhagavad Gita's teachings were shared in mohallas for thought transformation. Rane emphasized the Gita promotes harmony and should reach all areas, while addressing the Hindi language inclusion issue in schools amidst political demonstrations.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has proposed that the concept of a Hindu Rashtra would gain strength if Bhagavad Gita teachings are shared in mohallas to transform thoughts. Rane emphasized that the Gita encourages harmony and does not promote hatred or conversion.
Amidst controversies surrounding the inclusion of Hindi in schools, Rane stated no language is compulsory, offering Sanskrit as a third language choice. He critiqued prominent figures for not speaking Marathi, urging those in Mumbai to adopt the language to bridge regional divides.
The Shiv Sena and MNS plan a march against Hindi imposition in schools. Rane advised holding rallies in Hindi-speaking areas and suggested unity should focus on spreading Marathi over deepening community divides. He also commented on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Hindi proposal and critiqued Aaditya Thackeray's language education choices.
ALSO READ
Tamil Language Advocacy in Indian Courts Gains Momentum
Telangana's Healthcare Revolution: From Medical Colleges to Japanese Language Training
Latam-GPT: Uniting Language and Culture with AI
Kamal Haasan Sparks Language Row with 'Thug Life' Controversy
Unity in Diversity: Vice President Dhankhar Advocates for NEP and Language Inclusivity