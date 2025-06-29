Nitesh Rane on Strengthening Hindu Rashtra through Bhagavad Gita

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has proposed that the concept of a Hindu Rashtra would gain strength if Bhagavad Gita teachings are shared in mohallas to transform thoughts. Rane emphasized that the Gita encourages harmony and does not promote hatred or conversion.

Amidst controversies surrounding the inclusion of Hindi in schools, Rane stated no language is compulsory, offering Sanskrit as a third language choice. He critiqued prominent figures for not speaking Marathi, urging those in Mumbai to adopt the language to bridge regional divides.

The Shiv Sena and MNS plan a march against Hindi imposition in schools. Rane advised holding rallies in Hindi-speaking areas and suggested unity should focus on spreading Marathi over deepening community divides. He also commented on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Hindi proposal and critiqued Aaditya Thackeray's language education choices.