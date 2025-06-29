Left Menu

Nitesh Rane on Strengthening Hindu Rashtra through Bhagavad Gita

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane believes the Hindu Rashtra idea would be bolstered if the Bhagavad Gita's teachings were shared in mohallas for thought transformation. Rane emphasized the Gita promotes harmony and should reach all areas, while addressing the Hindi language inclusion issue in schools amidst political demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:50 IST
Nitesh Rane on Strengthening Hindu Rashtra through Bhagavad Gita
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has proposed that the concept of a Hindu Rashtra would gain strength if Bhagavad Gita teachings are shared in mohallas to transform thoughts. Rane emphasized that the Gita encourages harmony and does not promote hatred or conversion.

Amidst controversies surrounding the inclusion of Hindi in schools, Rane stated no language is compulsory, offering Sanskrit as a third language choice. He critiqued prominent figures for not speaking Marathi, urging those in Mumbai to adopt the language to bridge regional divides.

The Shiv Sena and MNS plan a march against Hindi imposition in schools. Rane advised holding rallies in Hindi-speaking areas and suggested unity should focus on spreading Marathi over deepening community divides. He also commented on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Hindi proposal and critiqued Aaditya Thackeray's language education choices.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025