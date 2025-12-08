Left Menu

Remembering Dharmendra: The Gentle Icon of Hindi Cinema

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore pays tribute to her co-star and 'birthday twin', Dharmendra, who passed away at 90. She recalls his unaltered charm, kindness, and enduring impact on Hindi cinema, highlighting his iconic roles and the innate warmth he brought to both his life and career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:18 IST
Veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore has penned a heartfelt tribute to her longtime co-star Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 90. In a remembrance piece for The Indian Express, she reflects on the profound impact he left on Hindi cinema and their shared cinematic journey.

Tagore describes Dharmendra as carrying his fame with a 'steady radiance', a rare quality in the showbiz world. From their early collaborations in films like 'Devar' and 'Anupama' to later works, she highlights his ability to convey depth and empathy without overstating masculinity, a trait that made him unique in the industry.

Remembering his pivotal roles, such as in 'Satyakam' and the comedic genius in 'Chupke Chupke', Tagore emphasizes Dharmendra's effortless transition between serious and light-hearted roles. Despite the weight of stardom, she says, he remained grounded, extending warmth to everyone on set. She concludes by expressing gratitude for their shared memories and wishing him peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

