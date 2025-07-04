Nadda calls on former Himachal CMs Shanta Kumar, Dhumal to discuss strategy for next elections

BJP national president J P Nadda called on former Himachal Pradesh chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal at their residences at Samirpur and Palampur on Friday and reportedly discussed the political scenario in the state and strategy for 2027 Assembly polls.

The meetings assumed importance as the newly elected state BJP president Rajiv Bindal accompanied Nadda, and local BJP MLAs and former MLAs were also present during the meetings.

The BJP leaders in a statement issued here said this is a ''very big initiative'' of Nadda and he wants best coordination across the state.

Although both the former chief ministers are not active in politics, they command respect and wield considerable influence across the state and the BJP is keen on avenging its defeat in 2022 Assembly elections. Bindal had unequivocally announced after his re-election that his main task would be to oust the Congress government.

The BJP polled 43 per cent votes in 2022 Assembly polls against 43.9 per cent votes polled by the Congress and the difference of votes was only 37,974 and the margin was 0.9 per cent. The Congress won the Bhoranj, Shillai and Sujanpur Assembly seats by 60, 382 and 399 votes, respectively, the state BJP said in the release.

The BJP secured lead in 61 out of 69 Assembly segments in 2024 Lok Sabha polls and won all the four seats in Himachal Pradesh, the release added.

