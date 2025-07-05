Trump's Nuclear Standoff with Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has not agreed to inspections or halting its uranium enrichment. Despite his belief that Iran's nuclear program is stalled permanently, he acknowledged the potential for its revival elsewhere. Discussions on Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:31 IST
President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that Iran has not consented to inspections of its nuclear activities nor to ceasing the enrichment of uranium.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed his conviction that Tehran's nuclear ambitions are permanently stalled, though he warned that the program could be revived at other sites.
Looking ahead, Trump plans to discuss the Iranian issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the latter's upcoming visit to the White House on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Suspends Tehran Embassy Amid Heightened Tensions
Urgent Call to Protect Sacred Saroops in Tehran: A Religious Imperative
Slovakia Closes Embassy in Tehran Amid Rising Tensions
High-Profile Assassination: Iranian Scientist Killed in Tehran
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Targets Tehran