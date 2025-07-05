Trump's Nuclear Standoff with Iran

President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that Iran has not consented to inspections of its nuclear activities nor to ceasing the enrichment of uranium.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed his conviction that Tehran's nuclear ambitions are permanently stalled, though he warned that the program could be revived at other sites.

Looking ahead, Trump plans to discuss the Iranian issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the latter's upcoming visit to the White House on Monday.

