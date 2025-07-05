Left Menu

Union Minister Defends Law and Order in Bihar Amidst Opposition Criticism

Union Minister Nityanand Rai rebuffed opposition criticism of Bihar's law enforcement under the NDA leadership, asserting that crime faces strict legal repercussions. Emphasizing the state's development, he highlighted that there is no political interference in criminal investigations. Amidst election preparations, parties are gearing up for the upcoming Bihar polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:48 IST
Union Minister Defends Law and Order in Bihar Amidst Opposition Criticism
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has responded decisively to opposition critiques regarding the law and order situation in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar's NDA government. In a recent interview, Rai emphasized that the state now enforces stringent legal measures against criminal activities, eradicating previously prevalent 'panchayat justice'.

Rai, representing Ujiyarpur in Bihar, asserted that offenders no longer receive political protection and that investigations proceed without undue influence. Highlighting development initiatives implemented by the NDA coalition, he contrasted present circumstances with those during the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) rule, questioning the availability of basic amenities then.

The state's administration, frequently criticized by the RJD for an alleged rise in crime, counters with claims of improved governance and initiatives curbing illegal immigration. As Bihar approaches its assembly elections, political parties are intensifying their campaigns, with the NDA defending its record against opposition accusations of collusion with criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025