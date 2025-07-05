Union Minister Defends Law and Order in Bihar Amidst Opposition Criticism

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has responded decisively to opposition critiques regarding the law and order situation in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar's NDA government. In a recent interview, Rai emphasized that the state now enforces stringent legal measures against criminal activities, eradicating previously prevalent 'panchayat justice'.

Rai, representing Ujiyarpur in Bihar, asserted that offenders no longer receive political protection and that investigations proceed without undue influence. Highlighting development initiatives implemented by the NDA coalition, he contrasted present circumstances with those during the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) rule, questioning the availability of basic amenities then.

The state's administration, frequently criticized by the RJD for an alleged rise in crime, counters with claims of improved governance and initiatives curbing illegal immigration. As Bihar approaches its assembly elections, political parties are intensifying their campaigns, with the NDA defending its record against opposition accusations of collusion with criminals.

