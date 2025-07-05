Left Menu

BJP Calls for Unity: Bhattacharya Urges Educated Muslims to Oust TMC

Samik Bhattacharya, the new BJP president in West Bengal, has urged educated Muslim communities to help topple the TMC government. Emphasizing inclusivity based on Syama Prasad Mookerjee's ideals, he accused the TMC of instigating divisive politics and neglecting minority welfare while suppressing opposition voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:47 IST
In a decisive appeal, Samik Bhattacharya, the newly appointed BJP president for West Bengal, urged educated Muslims to band together and oust the TMC government from power.

At his inaugural press conference, Bhattacharya stressed BJP's commitment to inclusivity as championed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, condemning the TMC for fostering divisive politics.

He criticized the ruling party for oppressing minority communities while asserting that the BJP stands ready to promote pluralism and progress across all societal sectors.

