Political Reunion: Thackeray Cousins Unite to Oppose Language Policy

In a rare political alliance, cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray took the stage together for the first time in two decades, voicing their opposition to a controversial language policy by the BJP-led Maharashtra government. Raj criticized the proposed three-language formula as a veiled attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

At a celebratory rally named 'Awaj Marathicha,' the Thackeray duo marked the reversal of the government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in schools, attributing the rollback to the united efforts of the Marathi-speaking populace. The rally underscored the political clout and street influence wielded by the Thackerays.

Raj Thackeray addressed recent incidents of violence, emphasizing that while there is no justification for unprovoked attacks, sometimes force is necessary when provoked. He cautioned followers against recording videos of such incidents, emphasizing that victims should report any assaults.

