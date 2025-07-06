Zelenskiy Hails Unprecedented Dialogue with Trump Amid Escalating Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it the most productive they have had so far. The two leaders discussed crucial air defense matters, with Zelenskiy expressing gratitude for U.S. support regarding the Patriot missile system, key in protecting Ukraine from ballistic threats.

Zelenskiy revealed that several other important matters were on the table, which officials from both countries would explore in upcoming meetings. Trump reiterated to reporters the positive nature of his talks with Zelenskiy and expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's reluctance to work toward a ceasefire.

Addressing the possibility of additional Patriot missiles being sent to Ukraine, Trump acknowledged the growing need for defensive measures due to intensified Russian airstrikes. Recent attacks, including the largest drone assault in 40 months, underscore the strain on Ukraine's defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)