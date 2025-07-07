Left Menu

BRICS Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Pushes Zero Tolerance on Terrorism

BRICS leaders condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and advocated a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism at their recent summit. The bloc emphasized the need for international collaboration against terrorism and criticized rising tariffs that threaten global trade. Leaders also expressed concerns about geopolitical tensions and illicit financial flows.

Updated: 07-07-2025 01:17 IST
BRICS Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Pushes Zero Tolerance on Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BRICS leaders convening in Brazil have strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, aligning with India's stance on zero tolerance towards terrorism and calling for an end to double standards in combatting the threat. The summit marked a unified stance against cross-border terrorism and financial backing for such activities.

The 'Rio de Janeiro Declaration' released during the summit also voiced criticism of rising tariffs, hinting at tensions with the United States. Leaders emphasized the risks such trade measures pose to global trade and underscored the importance of supporting the World Trade Organisation's multilateral framework.

Beyond terrorism and trade, the declaration addressed ongoing global conflicts and unlawful military actions against Iran. Additionally, BRICS underscored its opposition to the misuse of cryptocurrencies for crimes, reflecting the bloc's comprehensive approach to addressing international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

