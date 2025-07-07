BRICS Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Pushes Zero Tolerance on Terrorism

BRICS leaders convening in Brazil have strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, aligning with India's stance on zero tolerance towards terrorism and calling for an end to double standards in combatting the threat. The summit marked a unified stance against cross-border terrorism and financial backing for such activities.

The 'Rio de Janeiro Declaration' released during the summit also voiced criticism of rising tariffs, hinting at tensions with the United States. Leaders emphasized the risks such trade measures pose to global trade and underscored the importance of supporting the World Trade Organisation's multilateral framework.

Beyond terrorism and trade, the declaration addressed ongoing global conflicts and unlawful military actions against Iran. Additionally, BRICS underscored its opposition to the misuse of cryptocurrencies for crimes, reflecting the bloc's comprehensive approach to addressing international challenges.

