Linguistic Tensions Flare in Maharashtra Amidst Political Ramifications

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has strongly criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for making controversial remarks that appear to deepen linguistic divides in Maharashtra. Dubey's comments targeted MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav amidst violent incidents against Hindi-speaking individuals in the state.

In response to Dubey's statement, Aaditya accused the BJP MP of attempting to sow division along linguistic lines. He emphasized that such remarks are part of the BJP's strategy to create and exploit controversies for political gains, especially as civic polls approach.

This row over language imposition has turned into a significant Marathi vs. Hindi debate, with influential figures from various parties weighing in. Both the Marathi-speaking leaders and non-Marathi residents are defending their linguistic identities, highlighting the sensitive cultural dynamics in the region.

