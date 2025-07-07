Left Menu

Key IPS Cadre Reassignments in West Bengal Police

In a recent reshuffle of its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government appointed Siddhi Nath Gupta as the DG and IGP of the Intelligence Branch. Gyanwant Singh was promoted to ADG & IGP Traffic and Road Safety, replacing Rajesh Kumar Singh, and was previously in ADG IB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:32 IST
Key IPS Cadre Reassignments in West Bengal Police
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the West Bengal government has announced significant changes in its IPS cadre. Siddhi Nath Gupta has been appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of the Intelligence Branch, as confirmed by an official statement on Monday.

The reshuffle also saw Gyanwant Singh taking over as the Additional Director General and Inspector General of Traffic and Road Safety. This move replaces Rajesh Kumar Singh and aligns with the state's focus on enhancing road safety measures.

Previously, Gupta was affiliated with the State Crime Records Bureau, while Singh, who moves to the ADG and IGP Policy, previously served as the ADG in the Intelligence Branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025