Key IPS Cadre Reassignments in West Bengal Police

In a strategic move, the West Bengal government has announced significant changes in its IPS cadre. Siddhi Nath Gupta has been appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of the Intelligence Branch, as confirmed by an official statement on Monday.

The reshuffle also saw Gyanwant Singh taking over as the Additional Director General and Inspector General of Traffic and Road Safety. This move replaces Rajesh Kumar Singh and aligns with the state's focus on enhancing road safety measures.

Previously, Gupta was affiliated with the State Crime Records Bureau, while Singh, who moves to the ADG and IGP Policy, previously served as the ADG in the Intelligence Branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)