Dialogue Over Conflict: Navigating U.S.-Iran Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed optimism about resolving his country's differences with the United States through dialogue, despite lingering trust issues following recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. In an interview with conservative U.S. podcaster Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian called for renewed talks.

Pezeshkian also urged U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid being led into conflict by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He emphasized the potential for Trump to steer the region towards peace, while criticizing Israel for its role in derailing previous discussions by initiating attacks on June 13.

Moreover, Pezeshkian claimed Israel attempted to assassinate him, an accusation adding complexity to the geopolitical landscape. Meanwhile, Trump praised strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, asserting their success, while Iran maintains it does not seek nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)