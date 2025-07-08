Fadnavis Condemns Dubey's Language Row Remarks
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks amid the language debate, terming them as inappropriate and confusing. Dubey's comments during the ongoing row in Maharashtra caused controversy. Fadnavis emphasized the historical and economic contributions of the Marathi people to India.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has voiced strong criticism of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks regarding the state's language issue, calling them inappropriate and potentially misleading.
Dubey, whose comments included a controversial comparison involving Hindi and Urdu speakers, sparked a significant backlash amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra.
Speaking from the state Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis defended the contributions of the Marathi community, highlighting their pivotal role in India's history and economy.
Fadnavis Clarifies Dubey's Controversial Remarks Amid Mounting Tensions