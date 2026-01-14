Left Menu

BCB Under Fire: Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage and Threaten Bangladesh Cricket's Integrity

The Bangladesh Cricket Board distances itself from director Najmul Islam’s controversial remarks about national players, which incited backlash from former cricketers and social media. The BCB emphasizes its support for players and warns of disciplinary actions against those harming cricket's integrity. Security issues could affect the T20 World Cup participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially distanced itself from divisive remarks made by director Najmul Islam, who questioned the commitment of some national players. The comments, deemed disrespectful by many, sparked intense criticism from former players and discussions across social media.

In response to the uproar, the BCB issued a statement expressing regret over the incident, stating that these views do not reflect the organization's position or ethos. The Board warned it would enforce disciplinary action against anyone harming the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket through disrespectful behavior or statements.

Amidst security concerns and strained relations with India, the BCB remains firm in its decision to not participate in the T20 World Cup without assurances, demonstrating their commitment to players' welfare and safety. The controversial exchange has highlighted the need for careful internal handling of sensitive issues to preserve team morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

