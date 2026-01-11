Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion

A village head named Aamir has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks about a particular religion, according to police sources.

Officials reported that a video depicting Aamir, leader of Siswa village in Balrampur district, making comments offensive to Hindu festivals went viral on social media.

Following the video's circulation, complaints were lodged, leading to Aamir's arrest on Saturday. Police are currently searching for another individual involved in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)