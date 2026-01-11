Left Menu

Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion

Aamir, the head of Siswa village, faced arrest after a video of him allegedly making offensive comments about Hindu festivals circulated online. Police acted swiftly following complaints, detaining him over the weekend. Investigations continue as authorities seek another individual tied to the case.

A village head named Aamir has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks about a particular religion, according to police sources.

Officials reported that a video depicting Aamir, leader of Siswa village in Balrampur district, making comments offensive to Hindu festivals went viral on social media.

Following the video's circulation, complaints were lodged, leading to Aamir's arrest on Saturday. Police are currently searching for another individual involved in the matter.

