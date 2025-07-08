Historic Steps Towards Peace: PKK Begins Disarmament

Militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are set to surrender their weapons in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, as part of a peace initiative with Turkey. This significant move follows a call for disarmament from the group's incarcerated leader, Abdullah Ocalan, earlier this year.

Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that Ocalan is expected to issue a video message, marking the first time his visage and voice will be broadcast since his 1999 imprisonment. The entire disarmament process, crucial for regional stability, is anticipated to span two to five months.

Facilitated by Turkey's third-largest party, the pro-Kurdish DEM, discussions are ongoing with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and intelligence chiefs involved in coordinating with Iraqi authorities for the handover. Despite the disbandment decision, reports indicate that clashes continue, highlighting the challenges ahead.

