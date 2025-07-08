Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A 50% Copper Import Levy
President Donald Trump plans to announce a 50% tariff on copper imports. This move follows the Trump administration's earlier Section 232 investigation into U.S. red metal imports. As the administration continues to prioritize America's economic interests, global copper trade dynamics may shift significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump is set to unveil a 50% tariff on imported copper, marking a substantial move in his administration's trade policy strategy.
This decision stems from a previous investigation initiated in February under Section 232, examining the implications of red metal imports on U.S. national security.
The announcement promises to influence both domestic and international copper markets, reflecting the administration's broader efforts to bolster American industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Powell Testifies: Fed Holds Steady Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty
Global Markets See Mixed Start Amid Trade Policy Respite
Elevated economic and trade policy uncertainties are testing resilience of global economy and financial system: RBI Report.
EXPLAINER-What is Japan's trade policy on rice?
Trump Rallies Iowan Support Amidst Trade Policy Tensions