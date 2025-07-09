Left Menu

Bessent to Miss G20 in South Africa for World Expo

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the upcoming G20 finance meeting in South Africa, sending Michael Kaplan in his stead. Instead, he will be at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. His absence follows past tensions between the U.S. and South Africa over trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 04:49 IST
Bessent to Miss G20 in South Africa for World Expo
Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, has opted to skip the Group of 20 finance meeting in South Africa. Sources informed Reuters of Bessent's plans, as confirmed by a Treasury spokesperson. Instead, Bessent will participate in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Michael Kaplan, acting undersecretary for international affairs, will represent the U.S. at the G20 gathering. This marks Bessent's second absence from a G20 meeting hosted in South Africa this year. The U.S. is slated to lead the G20 group, co-founded post the global financial crisis, in the upcoming year.

Bessent's latest travel decision aligns with renewed U.S. and Japan tensions, especially after President Trump announced increased tariffs on Japanese imports. Meanwhile, South African-U.S. diplomatic relations face strain over trade disagreements and controversial U.S. policy announcements by Trump.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025