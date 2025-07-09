Bessent to Miss G20 in South Africa for World Expo

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, has opted to skip the Group of 20 finance meeting in South Africa. Sources informed Reuters of Bessent's plans, as confirmed by a Treasury spokesperson. Instead, Bessent will participate in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Michael Kaplan, acting undersecretary for international affairs, will represent the U.S. at the G20 gathering. This marks Bessent's second absence from a G20 meeting hosted in South Africa this year. The U.S. is slated to lead the G20 group, co-founded post the global financial crisis, in the upcoming year.

Bessent's latest travel decision aligns with renewed U.S. and Japan tensions, especially after President Trump announced increased tariffs on Japanese imports. Meanwhile, South African-U.S. diplomatic relations face strain over trade disagreements and controversial U.S. policy announcements by Trump.