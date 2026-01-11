GOLDFEST 2026: Celebrating 50 Years of Indo-Japan Friendship

The Indo-Japan Friendship Association of Gujarat (IJFA) kicked off GOLDFEST 2026 on Saturday, celebrating 50 years of friendship between India and Japan. The five-day fest, from January 10 to 14, coincides with IJFA's Golden Jubilee and began with the inauguration of 'Patang-O-Dori,' a spectacular Japanese kite exhibition at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA). Attended by Japanese dignitaries and officials, the event featured key speakers including Megumi Shimada, Consul for Cultural Affairs, Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, and Mukesh Patel, Honorary Consul of Japan in Ahmedabad.

This festival also celebrates the one-year anniversary of the ties between Hamamatsu and Ahmedabad as sister cities, and between Shizuoka Prefecture and Gujarat as sister states. Delegates from Shizuoka and Hamamatsu have brought with them captivating Japanese kites, traditional music, and matcha culture. The 'Patang-O-Dori' highlights the shared kite-flying heritage of Hamamatsu, Japan's kite hub, and Ahmedabad's renowned Uttarayan festival. The exhibition brings colorful Japanese kites, unique lanterns from Hamamatsu, and stories of kite-flying traditions in both cultures.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul Shimada emphasized the significance of celebrating the enduring friendship between the two nations, marked by cultural and civilizational ties. The exhibition is open to the public on January 11 and 12, from 11 am to 7 pm. The festival, under the theme 'Kem Chhe - Konnichiwa,' aims to bolster cultural bonds through art, music, and food, solidifying Gujarat's role as India's 'Mini-Japan.' According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Japan maintain a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)