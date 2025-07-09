Power Misuse Scandal: MLA Slap Incident Rock Maharashtra Politics

An incident involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked a political uproar in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Gaikwad's actions, acknowledging that such conduct reflects poorly on lawmakers and warns against the misuse of power.

The controversy erupted when a video of Gaikwad slapping a canteen employee over allegedly stale food went viral, drawing attention to abuses within political circles. Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab criticized the incident, suggesting it damages not only the MLA's standing but potentially also that of the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis emphasized the necessity for formal complaints over violent outbursts and called for the legislative council to address accommodations for MLAs. The issue continues to bring focus to the behavior and accountability of public representatives.