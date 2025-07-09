Power Misuse Scandal: MLA Slap Incident Rock Maharashtra Politics
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed concerns following an incident where Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped a canteen employee over stale food complaints. This event, caught in a viral video, raised criticism from legislators about the misuse of power and prompted calls for action to safeguard the legislative image.
- Country:
- India
An incident involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked a political uproar in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Gaikwad's actions, acknowledging that such conduct reflects poorly on lawmakers and warns against the misuse of power.
The controversy erupted when a video of Gaikwad slapping a canteen employee over allegedly stale food went viral, drawing attention to abuses within political circles. Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab criticized the incident, suggesting it damages not only the MLA's standing but potentially also that of the Chief Minister.
Fadnavis emphasized the necessity for formal complaints over violent outbursts and called for the legislative council to address accommodations for MLAs. The issue continues to bring focus to the behavior and accountability of public representatives.
ALSO READ
Outrage Over Unregistered Noida Old-Age Home After Viral Video
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta join Aamir Khan for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' special screening; check pics
New Panel to Anchor Maharashtra Legislative Council in Chairman's Absence
Such conduct does not send right message: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Shiv Sena legislator slapping MLA hostel canteen employee.
HC dismisses petition challenging Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's 2024 assembly election victory from Nagpur.