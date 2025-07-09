Left Menu

Power Misuse Scandal: MLA Slap Incident Rock Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed concerns following an incident where Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped a canteen employee over stale food complaints. This event, caught in a viral video, raised criticism from legislators about the misuse of power and prompted calls for action to safeguard the legislative image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked a political uproar in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Gaikwad's actions, acknowledging that such conduct reflects poorly on lawmakers and warns against the misuse of power.

The controversy erupted when a video of Gaikwad slapping a canteen employee over allegedly stale food went viral, drawing attention to abuses within political circles. Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab criticized the incident, suggesting it damages not only the MLA's standing but potentially also that of the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis emphasized the necessity for formal complaints over violent outbursts and called for the legislative council to address accommodations for MLAs. The issue continues to bring focus to the behavior and accountability of public representatives.

