Shiv Sena MLA Refuses to Apologize for Alleged Cafe Assault

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad refuses to apologize for allegedly slapping a canteen worker, defending his actions due to poor food quality. The incident, captured on video, led to the suspension of the canteen's license by Maharashtra's FDA. Chief Minister Fadnavis has condemned Gaikwad's behavior as tarnishing the image of legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:34 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked controversy after he allegedly slapped a canteen worker at the Akashvani MLA Guest House in Mumbai. The incident, which was caught on video and quickly went viral, has garnered widespread attention.

The lawmaker defended his actions by claiming the food served was akin to poison and expressed no regrets. Despite this, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the act, labeling Gaikwad's behavior as unacceptable and a tarnish on the reputation of all legislators.

In response to the incident, the state's Food and Drug Administration has suspended the canteen's operating license, pending further investigation into the food quality. Food samples have been taken for analysis, with results expected in 14 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

