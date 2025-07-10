Left Menu

Cross-Border Hack: Chinese Man Detained Amidst Cyber Espionage Accusations

A Chinese national, Xu Zewei, has been arrested in Italy on U.S. charges of state-sponsored hacking targeting COVID-19 research. His indictment details involvement in cyber attacks from 2020 to 2021. The Chinese government denies responsibility, and Xu claims mistaken identity. Extradition proceedings to the U.S. are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:00 IST
In a dramatic development in international cybercrime enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of Xu Zewei, a 33-year-old Chinese national, in Italy. Accused of being a contract hacker for the Chinese state, Xu was detained on July 3 while attempting to holiday in Milan.

U.S. authorities allege Xu's involvement in a sophisticated hacking operation targeting COVID-19 research and exploiting software vulnerabilities. The operations reportedly range from February 2020 to June 2021, with the attacks impacting U.S.-based universities and researchers.

China has consistently and vehemently denied such charges. China's embassy spokesperson in Washington stated the nation opposes cybercrime, as Xu's lawyer argued the arrest results from a mistaken identity. Extradition proceedings will determine Xu's fate as his case gains international attention.

