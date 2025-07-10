Cross-Border Hack: Chinese Man Detained Amidst Cyber Espionage Accusations

In a dramatic development in international cybercrime enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of Xu Zewei, a 33-year-old Chinese national, in Italy. Accused of being a contract hacker for the Chinese state, Xu was detained on July 3 while attempting to holiday in Milan.

U.S. authorities allege Xu's involvement in a sophisticated hacking operation targeting COVID-19 research and exploiting software vulnerabilities. The operations reportedly range from February 2020 to June 2021, with the attacks impacting U.S.-based universities and researchers.

China has consistently and vehemently denied such charges. China's embassy spokesperson in Washington stated the nation opposes cybercrime, as Xu's lawyer argued the arrest results from a mistaken identity. Extradition proceedings will determine Xu's fate as his case gains international attention.