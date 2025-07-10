Political Chess in Maharashtra: Thackerays' Reconciliation and Its Impact

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday dismissed the significance of the recent reconciliation between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray. The two, who shared a stage at a joint rally after 20 years, raised eyebrows in Maharashtra's political corridors. Athawale, however, stressed that the BJP, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, enjoys robust support from Marathis.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale commented on the speculation that a joint electoral effort by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray could disturb the INDIA bloc. He opined that, should such an alliance form, it would ultimately benefit the BJP's Mahayuti. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's suggestion of no room for the bloc in Maharashtra's local polls was also on the agenda.

Separately, Congress leader Nana Patole responded to Raut's remarks, affirming that local elections are primarily driven by grassroots mobilization and local leader confidence. Patole reiterated that while the state government of Maharashtra operates within alliances, local electoral contests vary by the unique needs of each district, indicating the fluid nature of political partnerships in local polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)