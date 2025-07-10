Left Menu

German Exporters Demand Fair Trade Deal Amidst U.S. Tariff Conflict

Dirk Jandura of the BGA trade lobby emphasizes the need for a fair trade deal between Europe and the United States. He states that such a deal should reflect European interests, as export numbers to the U.S. continue to drop due to heightened tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:22 IST
German exporters have emphasized the need for a fair trade deal with the United States amid ongoing tariff tensions, according to Dirk Jandura, head of the BGA trade lobby.

At a recent meeting in Berlin, Jandura stated, "Our interests must be reflected in an agreement with the U.S. We need a fair deal for Europe as a whole, not a deal at any price." With a looming deadline for tariff increases set by President Donald Trump, EU efforts to finalize an agreement outline with the U.S. are underway.

As the President of the Federation of German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services, Jandura advocates for a robust European single market to strengthen the EU's bargaining power and mitigate the economic effects of tariffs. The U.S. remains Germany's largest trading partner, but exports to the country fell by 7.7% in May, signaling the detrimental impact of the current trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

