Congress MP Urges Swift Action as Monsoon Renders Assam's Barak Valley Isolated

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi issued a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, outlining the dire connectivity problems affecting Assam's Barak Valley as the monsoon season exerts severe pressure on the state's infrastructure. Gogoi emphasized the urgent need for restored road links through the coordinated efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Highlighting the persistent disruptions, Gogoi noted that the Lumding-Badarpur railway section, traversing the precarious terrains of Dima Hasao district, has suffered at least seven significant failures over the past five years due to landslides and infrastructure vulnerabilities. The resulting suspension of rail services has stranded thousands of residents, he remarked.

Gogoi's letter also underscored the plight of key highways like NH 6, NH 27, and NH 37, which are frequently blocked by landslides. He cited the collapse of the Harang Bridge as a stark indicator of the road network's fragility. With both road and rail options unavailable, the Barak Valley is effectively isolated, leaving expensive air travel as the only alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)