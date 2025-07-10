Left Menu

Biju Women's Wing Demands Action Against BJP MLA Over Remarks

Members of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal protested against BJP MLA Santosh Khatua for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar. Led by Pramila Mallik, they staged a rally and burnt an effigy of Khatua, demanding his arrest. Khatua defended his remarks as retaliatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:43 IST
The Biju Mahila Janata Dal organized a protest demanding stringent action against BJP MLA Santosh Khatua. Alleging that Khatua made derogatory statements about senior BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar, protesters, led by chief whip Pramila Mallik, rallied from Rajmahal Square to Master Canteen Square.

In a show of defiance, the participants in the 'Swabhiman' (pride) rally demonstrated their anger by burning an effigy of Khatua. Mallik criticized the BJP, stating that Khatua's remarks highlight how unsafe women feel under the party's governance. She alleged an alarming rise in crimes against women since the BJP came to power.

Not backing down, Khatua reportedly justified his comments as a response to Samantsinghar's earlier accusations against him. The ongoing feud underscores mounting tensions between the two parties as demands for action intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

