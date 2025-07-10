Biju Women's Wing Demands Action Against BJP MLA Over Remarks
Members of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal protested against BJP MLA Santosh Khatua for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar. Led by Pramila Mallik, they staged a rally and burnt an effigy of Khatua, demanding his arrest. Khatua defended his remarks as retaliatory.
- Country:
- India
The Biju Mahila Janata Dal organized a protest demanding stringent action against BJP MLA Santosh Khatua. Alleging that Khatua made derogatory statements about senior BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar, protesters, led by chief whip Pramila Mallik, rallied from Rajmahal Square to Master Canteen Square.
In a show of defiance, the participants in the 'Swabhiman' (pride) rally demonstrated their anger by burning an effigy of Khatua. Mallik criticized the BJP, stating that Khatua's remarks highlight how unsafe women feel under the party's governance. She alleged an alarming rise in crimes against women since the BJP came to power.
Not backing down, Khatua reportedly justified his comments as a response to Samantsinghar's earlier accusations against him. The ongoing feud underscores mounting tensions between the two parties as demands for action intensify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kenyans Mobilize: A Year On from Anti-Government Protests
Scindia Slams Congress Over Historical Decisions and Proposed Protest
Venice Wedding Sparks Activist Protests Against Bezos
Kenyans Demand Justice: Remembering the Protests and the Case of Albert Ojwang
Tensions Rise as Nairobi Marks Anniversary of Deadly Protests