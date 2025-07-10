Chandrashekhar Dubey's Legacy: A Tribute to Jharkhand's Political Guardian

Senior Congress leader Chandrashekhar Dubey, affectionately known as Dadai Dubey, passed away on Thursday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 87 and had been receiving medical attention for over a month, according to Palamu district Congress committee chief Jayesh Kumar Pathak.

Dubey was a prominent figure in Jharkhand politics, having served five terms representing Bisrampur Assembly constituency and as a Member of Parliament for Dhanbad. His passing has been met with widespread sorrow and tribute from fellow politicians.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his grief, labeling Dubey's death as an irreparable loss for Jharkhand, acknowledging his long-standing dedication to advocating for people's rights. Other prominent Congress figures, including K Raju and Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, also conveyed their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)