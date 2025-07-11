AfD Aims for Mainstream Success with Strategic Shift

In a strategic move to gain mainstream traction, Germany's far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), is steering away from its provocative image. During a recent meeting, party officials agreed to tone down some of their controversial stances, notably omitting calls for 'remigration', a term seen as extremist.

Aiming to leverage its position as the second-largest parliamentary party, the AfD is hoping to pivot towards the political mainstream. This could help the party, which once surged to poll records, to become a governing power in Germany's coalition-centric political system. However, skepticism remains over whether this shift is more than cosmetic.

Despite efforts to reposition itself, the party faces internal discord, especially from its more radical factions, about changing successful formulas that previously brought them electoral gains. Meanwhile, other political groups continue to call for a ban on the AfD due to its extremist views.

(With inputs from agencies.)