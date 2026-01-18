Left Menu

Europe Stands Firm Against Trump's Tariff Tactics

Germany, backed by its European allies, will not succumb to pressure tactics by Donald Trump. Following the U.S. president's announcement of additional tariffs tied to the Greenland dispute, German finance minister Lars Klingbeil declared that Europe will not be blackmailed and will respond collectively to protect its interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:20 IST
Europe Stands Firm Against Trump's Tariff Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany and its European allies are resolute in their stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threat. Lars Klingbeil, the German finance minister and vice chancellor, announced on Sunday that Europe refuses to be blackmailed by Trump's strategy to increase pressure over the Greenland issue.

Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs as leverage in the dispute has been met with firm opposition from Germany. Klingbeil emphasized that, while Germany is open to dialogue and finding mutual solutions, it cannot endorse Washington's approach in this matter.

The minister's statement underscored a unified European response, with Klingbeil stressing that Europe will face these challenges collectively and make their position clear to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
2
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
4
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026