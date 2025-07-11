Left Menu

China-US Relations: Bridging Differences through Cooperation

China and the United States have agreed to manage differences and expand cooperation, following a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The discussion emphasized the need for a pragmatic and peaceful approach in bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:52 IST
China-US Relations: Bridging Differences through Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China and the United States have reached an agreement to manage their differences while broadening areas of cooperation, as stated by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

This announcement follows a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held on the sidelines of a regional summit in Malaysia.

Wang expressed China's hope that the United States would adopt an objective and pragmatic outlook towards China, aiming for a policy of peaceful coexistence between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025