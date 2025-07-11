China-US Relations: Bridging Differences through Cooperation

China and the United States have reached an agreement to manage their differences while broadening areas of cooperation, as stated by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

This announcement follows a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held on the sidelines of a regional summit in Malaysia.

Wang expressed China's hope that the United States would adopt an objective and pragmatic outlook towards China, aiming for a policy of peaceful coexistence between the two nations.