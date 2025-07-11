China-US Relations: Bridging Differences through Cooperation
China and the United States have agreed to manage differences and expand cooperation, following a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The discussion emphasized the need for a pragmatic and peaceful approach in bilateral relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:52 IST
- Country:
- China
China and the United States have reached an agreement to manage their differences while broadening areas of cooperation, as stated by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.
This announcement follows a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held on the sidelines of a regional summit in Malaysia.
Wang expressed China's hope that the United States would adopt an objective and pragmatic outlook towards China, aiming for a policy of peaceful coexistence between the two nations.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SCO Defence Ministers' Conclave: A Push for Regional Security and Cooperation
Russia Presses Iran for Continued IAEA Cooperation Amid Tensions
Greece's Call for Libya Cooperation to Curb Migration Surges
Russia Calls for Continued Iran-IAEA Cooperation Amid Tensions
Greece Seeks Libya's Cooperation to Curb Migration