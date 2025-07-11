Left Menu

Tamil Nadu vs. Delhi: Delimitation Dilemma

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the AIADMK for supporting the central government's delimitation proposal, claiming it unfairly reduces Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's success in population control and development, arguing the state should not face decreased funding and influence in Parliament as a result.

Tamil Nadu vs. Delhi: Delimitation Dilemma
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has voiced his disapproval of the AIADMK's support for the central government's proposed delimitation exercise. He claims the move unfairly penalizes states like Tamil Nadu that have achieved progress in population control and sustainable development.

Speaking on World Population Day, Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's strides in empowering women and delivering healthcare and education. He argued that the state, due to its success, should not face a reduction in parliamentary seats, funding, or influence.

The Chief Minister also criticized AIADMK leader Thiru Palaniswami for backing the central government instead of prioritizing Tamil Nadu's interests. The central government, however, denies any adverse impact from the delimitation exercise.

