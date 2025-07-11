French Probe Intensifies Allegations Against Elon Musk's X

The investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform X has intensified, as French authorities delve into allegations of algorithmic manipulation and data fraud. The Paris prosecutor's office has tasked the police with investigating potential misconduct by X or its executives, heightening the pressure on Musk, who has previously accused European governments of stifling free speech and has aligned with far-right factions.

Authorities have broad powers to conduct searches and surveillance and may even issue international arrest warrants if Musk and his team refuse to cooperate. The inquiry, which began after allegations of foreign interference were reported in January, implicates X in potentially unlawful manipulation of data processes.

This latest development further complicates the discourse on free expression and regulatory oversight between Europe and the United States. It parallels the case of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who is also embroiled in a legal battle in France. Both cases have sparked significant debates about the boundaries of free speech in an increasingly digital global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)