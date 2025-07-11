Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly: Congress vs BJP Over Karnataka's Concerns

A heated exchange erupted between Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala and BJP's Amit Malviya over Karnataka politics. Malviya criticized CM Siddaramaiah's Delhi visit, alleging humiliation, while Surjewala accused the BJP of overlooking Karnataka's needs. The debate highlights internal tensions and state grievances with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:32 IST
Political Sparks Fly: Congress vs BJP Over Karnataka's Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

A fiery war of words erupted between Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya concerning the recent political developments in Karnataka.

On Friday, Malviya claimed on social media that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was treated disrespectfully during his visit to New Delhi, as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi allegedly denied him an appointment. Malviya drew a comparison with historical events, suggesting that Siddaramaiah's experience echoed the past 'insult' of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi dismissing Veerendra Patil.

In response, Surjewala challenged these accusations, labeling them as fabrications. He condemned the Modi government's unaddressed grievances affecting Karnataka, pointing to withheld funds and delays in major projects. He asserted that the people of Karnataka deserve accountability from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025