Political Sparks Fly: Congress vs BJP Over Karnataka's Concerns
A heated exchange erupted between Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala and BJP's Amit Malviya over Karnataka politics. Malviya criticized CM Siddaramaiah's Delhi visit, alleging humiliation, while Surjewala accused the BJP of overlooking Karnataka's needs. The debate highlights internal tensions and state grievances with the central government.
A fiery war of words erupted between Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya concerning the recent political developments in Karnataka.
On Friday, Malviya claimed on social media that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was treated disrespectfully during his visit to New Delhi, as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi allegedly denied him an appointment. Malviya drew a comparison with historical events, suggesting that Siddaramaiah's experience echoed the past 'insult' of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi dismissing Veerendra Patil.
In response, Surjewala challenged these accusations, labeling them as fabrications. He condemned the Modi government's unaddressed grievances affecting Karnataka, pointing to withheld funds and delays in major projects. He asserted that the people of Karnataka deserve accountability from the central government.
